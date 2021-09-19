Waddle’s ‘fumble’

Enough threads already on how horrible we were so don’t really care for comments about the ‘fumble’ being irrelevant. I’m talking a huge NFL problem in general — the downright illogical application of rules that will lead to injuries. So according to the rules, a player who muffs a punt and then gathers it, gets touched on his way down and has his Armand elbow hit the ground with the ball in his hands, is fair game to hit because he ‘didn’t control it to the ground’?



Fact is that if he had been hit after his elbow touched, the NFL calls a late hit on it.