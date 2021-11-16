Waddle's toughness validates his draft slot, IMO.

He's sure easy to root for.

He's a fighter and a winner. He's on a path to being a stud #1 WR for a decade.

As bad as our OL has been and as much as missing out on Sewell or staying put after the SF trade (vs trading up with Philly) and getting Slater seemed better, our continuing problems at WR would be So Much worse and harmful without Waddle in there giving 110%.

Dolphins are more lucky than good that he is as big of a person as he is and contributes how he does. But Im glad he's on our team.