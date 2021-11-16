 Waddle's toughness validates his draft slot, IMO. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Waddle's toughness validates his draft slot, IMO.

ChitownPhins28

He's sure easy to root for.
He's a fighter and a winner. He's on a path to being a stud #1 WR for a decade.
As bad as our OL has been and as much as missing out on Sewell or staying put after the SF trade (vs trading up with Philly) and getting Slater seemed better, our continuing problems at WR would be So Much worse and harmful without Waddle in there giving 110%.
Dolphins are more lucky than good that he is as big of a person as he is and contributes how he does. But Im glad he's on our team.
 
keller377

I'm rooting for him. Thought that he'd be a great player before we drafted him. I didn't like the trade up to 6 but we can't change the past.

I think it'd be nice if he didn't have to showcase his toughness so much on short routes. Send him deep!
 
NBP81

NBP81

Didnt Sewell just get moved to RT...? Yikes...
 
