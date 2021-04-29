Wager Time - NFL Draft

Hear-Ye Hear-Ye, it is that time again! I have been waiting for many moons for this draft. I am hoping we will draft some skill position playmakers, like most of you. I want to support the site as we are always in need of cash, and wanted to encourage our groups to do something fun.



If Miami ends up with any of the following players, I will donate $10 to the site per each.



-Chase $10

-Pitts $10

-Najee $10

-Etienne $10





Who do you guys have, and what are you wagering! I have the beers cold, and the Doordash app HOT HOT HOT and ready



-TK