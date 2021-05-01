Wait? What did Mel Kiper just say?

When asked what team he thought did the best in the draft over the past two days, he didn't hesitate to call out the Miami Dolphins. He went on to speak of our draft picks saying it was a toss-up of players you liked with Chase, Smith, and Waddle. He added the impact of Waddle's return contribution to the team. He also pointed out the flexibility of a two-TE set that Flores learned from his time in NE for the reason we drafted Long.



I have watched Kiper doing this longer than most of you on here have been on this earth and I don't think he has ever given us this type of endorsement.



FWIW, many others in the national media have said the same thing.



Pete Prisco echoed the same sentiments when he was asked who he thought did the best.

He even went on to say that Chris Grier does not get the credit he deserves for what he has done.