Waiting for 25 years!

For those of who are as old as the Franchise -we can remember when:

In spite of the national media’s constant and incessant negativity about the Dolphins Shula punked them all. Great players came from places well known and out of no where....Bryan Cox, Jim Jensen, Rusty Chambers, Mark Clayton, Mark Duper, Terry Kirby, Troy Vincent, Marco Coleman, John Offerdahl, Dwight Stephenson and so on....



In the 70’s and early 80’s when we ran teams over and won week after week.



when we went to Super Bowls.



when Czonka smashed their teeth in!



And Marino went to the bank - when Duper caught bombs against the Jets with one hand and shut them the hell up.



when we were great!



when we were good.



when we handled our business.



like you I suffered mightily with that jackass Jimmy Johnson - arrogant fool!



dave wanstadt cam Cameron nick Saban joe weekend at bernies philbin Trying to ruin our storied franchise.



man all of the clowns at coaching positions and all of the bozo qbs.



Tua’s arrival is going to shock people.



he hits people on stride - he’s going to throw open speed players - look for Breida - Jakeem Grant - Bowden - gaskin you cash in on being thrown to in stride..



Wake up NFL Tuas gonna tear it up!



and I’m gonna say **** you to the past quarter century of terrible dolphin teams forever!



those pessimists who think we need heaven and earth to align for this team to make the playoffs are confused...



kick back and enjoy the first real dolphin team since Shula had Marino in his prime.



this is beautiful.



that you coach Flores! Miami Dolphin fans everywhere are