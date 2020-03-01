Wakeup Call: Tua Dream is Dead?

Lovethefish

Before we played our 1st game, the season mantra was “tank for Tua.” Everything was on course, Josh Rosen stunk, we even traded Minkah.
For some reason- maybe external pressure- we sabotage the tank- win a few games with Fitzy. The dream was dead until the hip injury and then there was hope.
But guess what- Tua is healing up.
Detroit & Washington are unsettled at QB- all this nonsense about Detroit needing to win and Washington loving Young. I don’t buy it.
Look at it as a Detroit fan: Draft Tua, start Stafford, if Stafford plays well & Tua healthy- move Stafford for multiple picks.
Washington: Draft Tua- trade Haskins for a Rd2. Wouldn’t you prefer that as a Skins fan?

The hip is better, the chances of Tua/Miami fading.
 
