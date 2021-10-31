 Was Chan Gailey the issue? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Was Chan Gailey the issue?

LOL, obviously the problem was NOT Chan Gailey ... which is the OP's point. While I may not have been Gailey's biggest fan, wow do we stink now.

At 1-7, the season is officially a disaster, and we need to consider firing the Coach and GM after the season. Sure, we were expected to lose this one, but in the NFL there are no easy games, and we're now officially on the short list for worst team in the NFL at around the half way mark. The extra game means technically we're a half game away from the half way mark .... but this is as close as it gets really. We suck. Year 3 of the tear down rebuild and we're worse than the tank year ............. wow.
 
Chan Gailey was better than what we have today absolutely. But Gailey wasn't exactly the answer either. They were basically a bottom 10 team in YPG and the points was largely inflated by the amount of turnovers generated by the defense.
 
The Dolphins are the issue with the Dolphins.

I wish we hired BB and drafted Brady so that both of them wouldn't win **** throughout what would have been miserable careers.
 
Chan Gailey was better than what we have today absolutely. But Gailey wasn't exactly the answer either. They were basically a bottom 10 team in YPG and the points was largely inflated by the amount of turnovers generated by the defense.
Our offense was trash last year outside of a handful of games. Our defense created at least 60-70% of our offense. Look no further than the 49ers and Rams games. Now that our defense isn’t creating points at an absurd rate we can’t win a game.
 
Chain Gailey wanted zero parts of Flores after a year with him. Said let me go back to retirement. That was a sign right there.
Can you blame him?

Flo and co. benched Fitz, one of the main reasons why Chan was here in the first place, without ever telling him they were doing it.

This coaching staff has proven to be incompetent at teaching technique and discipline. And Flo is the captain of that ship.
 
