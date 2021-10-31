Was Chan Gailey the issue?

LOL, obviously the problem was NOT Chan Gailey ... which is the OP's point. While I may not have been Gailey's biggest fan, wow do we stink now.



At 1-7, the season is officially a disaster, and we need to consider firing the Coach and GM after the season. Sure, we were expected to lose this one, but in the NFL there are no easy games, and we're now officially on the short list for worst team in the NFL at around the half way mark. The extra game means technically we're a half game away from the half way mark .... but this is as close as it gets really. We suck. Year 3 of the tear down rebuild and we're worse than the tank year ............. wow.