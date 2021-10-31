Was Chan Gailey the issue?

CF Dolphan
Scout Team
- Joined
- Jan 3, 2021
- Messages
- 157
- Reaction score
- 164
- Location
- Hollywood
Amazing how he was made the scapegoat last season while the team was still scoring 25 points a game. Wasn’t that bad in retrospect
Our offense was trash last year outside of a handful of games. Our defense created at least 60-70% of our offense. Look no further than the 49ers and Rams games. Now that our defense isn’t creating points at an absurd rate we can’t win a game.Chan Gailey was better than what we have today absolutely. But Gailey wasn't exactly the answer either. They were basically a bottom 10 team in YPG and the points was largely inflated by the amount of turnovers generated by the defense.
Can you blame him?Chain Gailey wanted zero parts of Flores after a year with him. Said let me go back to retirement. That was a sign right there.