Was Williams Re-signed To Be Trade Bait?

Vaark

Vaark

Seems we don't need him or Parker as 4th WRs are not that hard to find.

Was this the plan all along knowing we were going after Hill (someone somewhere here or on Twitter rumored that the Fins were working on something "Big") ?

If so, what kind of pick could we get for someone who really hasn't been all that healthy or productive?
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Huh? You’re a smarter poster than this. He has zero value. He gets picked up for nothing after he gets cut
 
G

gregorygrant83

Williams' was re-signed, but even at that point his contract is structured to suggest he wasn't a lock to make the 53 man roster. He'll compete for a job, but unless there are injuries or if Parker is traded ad they just want to keep one big body wr on the roster it doesn't look good for his chances.
 
G

gregorygrant83

Not sure... depends on what teams are offering. If the best offer is a 6th round pick, like the Rams got for Robert Woods, I would just hold on to him for another year. His deal is cheap and there would be no real savings in cutting him.
 
NYFINest

NYFINest

Yeah I personally don’t see Parker having a ton of trade value either. Maybe a late rounder but also wouldn’t shock me if we tried to do right by him and just straight up released him letting pick his own team
 
WesternNYDolfan

WesternNYDolfan

🤣🤣🤣

Nah lol

We had 0 idea T.Hill was a thing, they would've never signed that.

Probably wouldn'tve signed C Wilson either honestly
 
