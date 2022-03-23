Was Williams Re-signed To Be Trade Bait?

Vaark
Ascendo tuum
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 29, 2007
- Messages
- 37,065
- Reaction score
- 53,642
- Location
- Stuck in Lodi again
Seems we don't need him or Parker as 4th WRs are not that hard to find.
Was this the plan all along knowing we were going after Hill (someone somewhere here or on Twitter rumored that the Fins were working on something "Big") ?
If so, what kind of pick could we get for someone who really hasn't been all that healthy or productive?
Was this the plan all along knowing we were going after Hill (someone somewhere here or on Twitter rumored that the Fins were working on something "Big") ?
If so, what kind of pick could we get for someone who really hasn't been all that healthy or productive?