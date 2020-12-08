Watch: Former NFL quarterback breaks down Dolphins' RPO looks

danstilldaman

danstilldaman

Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2010
Messages
793
Reaction score
675
This was a pretty good read, from JT O'Sullivan, he does a lot of good stuff with his qb school. There's an extended version of this where it shows all 22 plays with Tua and Herbert, it's long but if you have the time it's definitely worth watching.

dolphinswire.usatoday.com

Watch: Former NFL quarterback breaks down Dolphins' RPO looks

The Miami Dolphins’ offense is beginning to take form with their new quarterback behind center — rookie signal caller Tua Tagovailoa. And while the Dolphins’ offense isn’t necessa…
dolphinswire.usatoday.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom