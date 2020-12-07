Watched again, Cincy dirty and I love the 3 rookie linemen

The first play of the final drive of the first half.
Complete to Bowden and ALL THREE or our rookie linemen pushing the pile. Kindley the last to arrive and while he’s on the ground, #36 DB (and I mean DOUCHEBAG, not Defensive Back) intentionally stomps on the back of Kindley’s lower leg.

1) The rookies, especially Jackson, really aggressively moving the pile forward. Loved that!

2) #36 and the rest are the apparent offspring of Pacman Jones. D-heads through and through.
 
tommyp

I missed that.. what did Kindley do?
 
Dolphinator530

Dolphinator530

The fact that Williams and Kindley both went to UGA makes what Williams did even more despicable. Cant wait for the alumni dinner though, might be one for the ages.
 
