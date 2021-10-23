Watching the Huskies/Arizona game...

DPhinz_DPhinz
I cash reality checks....
It's the last game on my parlay...
I do not know how the Huskies have won a game this year. Arizona hasn't won a game since 2019 (19 game losing streak) and they are bullying the Huskies up and down the field.
That coach is terrible!
