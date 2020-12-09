Watching the Ravens playing

AllFinsAllDay
Starter
Joined
Oct 12, 2009
- Messages
- 2,160
- Reaction score
- 528
I'm watching Jackson who has a grand total of 96 yards passing, but has 3 TDS total.
I think with Tua we need to kinda have the same approach.
Do what you gotta do to win. The stats will come it doesn't matter as long as you win.
Ps. Gus Edwards looks really good, would love to bring him in next year.
