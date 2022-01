Pipe dream. You can’t bring in another qb that you expect to start and keep Tua. This will cause problems in the locker room. Tua just lead the team to finish 8-1 last 9 games, there’s going to be guys that believe in him and look to him as a leader. Trying to replace him in general will cause problems but trying to replace will keeping him will divide the locker room.



I’m completely against Watson though. Too much money, too much draft capital and too many problems.