It's been imminent since last March Don't hold your breath brother

It feels like its gonna happen. Ross wants it, Grier is desperate, Flores reportedly doesn't like Tua's skills. The offense sucks.If we don't get Watson how many years from now is it gonna take before we look back on this time and say "what if" much like we do today with the Brees situation. Watsons legal stuff will be old news in a year or two and he will still be way below 30, he is only 26. Tua has shown no ability to stay healthy, forget his playmaking ability at this point.Watson is the play, hes the only logical play. We've missed on like 20 straight QBs.