Way too Early 2021 prospects to keep an eye on!

The draft is over and it was amazing, but now with no sports and everything going on here’s a list of young guys I will be watching (hopefully next year) as top prospects.



QB: Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields (pretty obvious names but we won’t need one)

RB: Travis Etienne, Najee Harris, Chubba Hubbard

WR: Jamarr Chase, Justyn Ross, Devonta Smith, and Jaylen Waddle Tua had such a good rapport with Devonta smith would love to have him.

TE: Kyle Pitts and Brevin Jordan are two of the most dynamic College TEs I’ve seen in awhile

OT: Sewell from Oregon is a monster, Alex Leatherwood has potential thought he’d declare this year

Center: Creed Humphery another guy I wanted this year he returned for senior season.



DE: Gregory Rousseau from the U has been a sack machine

DT: Marvin Wilson from FSU was a highly productive player last year another guy who could have been a high pick this year.

LB: Micah Parsons and Dylan Moses are both athletic freaks who will be super high draft picks. Parsons in particular could have a Chase Young type rise with a big year and good testing. He may be. EST player in the draft not named Trevor Lawrence.

CB: Patrick Surtain II, athletic profile similar to Jalen Ramsey, big, fast and Physical. Ton of experience. I’m expecting a huge year from him. Shaun Wade from OSU they keep pumping out first round corners and he will be the next.

Safety: Richard Lecounte from Georgia