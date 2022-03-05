Way too early mock

madridfinfan
Rookie
This will never happen as linderbaum will not fall to 29. But I played this one out.
Linderbaum will be the glue of our OL. Sign a couple OL Vets in FA and presto, we’ve got a functional OL. Our rejects from last year, with some proper coaching, can be valuable depth.
I double-downed on WR and RB. Metchie and Waddle? Watch out. Kids got speed and toughness. Phillips is a nice complementary slot. At RB we go with silky smooth and versatile Cook and come back with Pierce, who can get you the tough yards.
Chenal could be the missing and necessary piece forr the middle of our D.
The other 2 are depth at DE and CB.
