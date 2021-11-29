We are officially IN THE HUNT!

Danny68
If Miami beats the Jets, Giants, Saints and Titans and the Bills sweep NE, The finale with the Patriots at Dolphins could be for 2nd place in the division and a possible playoff spot.Looks like NE is in the drivers seat though. Makes me want to puke.
I had hoped our days of NE dominance were behind us. The final game at NE will be a big test. I hope we can keep getting better each week. Build on this run.
Which should happen. We are better than all the teams remaining on our schedule. I expect the Phins to go 5-0 the rest of the way.If Miami beats the Jets, Giants, Saints and Titans and the Bills sweep NE, The finale with the Patriots at Dolphins could be for 2nd place in the division and a possible playoff spot.
Indy has a good team. So losing to them isn’t that hard to take. The losses to the Falcons and and Jags are hard to swallow but that’s football.
Even with the o-line problems, they probably could have won more games if Flores had brought out that defense from last season before Week #8. I don't know why he waited so long!
No shame in losing to the Colts, solid team, but we did look like **** against them