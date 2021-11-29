 We are officially IN THE HUNT! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

We are officially IN THE HUNT!

El Calebra said:
Looks like NE is in the drivers seat though. Makes me want to puke.
I had hoped our days of NE dominance were behind us. The final game at NE will be a big test. I hope we can keep getting better each week. Build on this run.
If Miami beats the Jets, Giants, Saints and Titans and the Bills sweep NE, The finale with the Patriots at Dolphins could be for 2nd place in the division and a possible playoff spot.
 
gregorygrant83 said:
If Miami beats the Jets, Giants, Saints and Titans and the Bills sweep NE, The finale with the Patriots at Dolphins could be for 2nd place in the division and a possible playoff spot.
Which should happen. We are better than all the teams remaining on our schedule. I expect the Phins to go 5-0 the rest of the way.
 
