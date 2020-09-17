We are replacing Roberts?

Jssanto

Jssanto

Sun sentinel article says we are looking to replace LBr Elandon Roberts.
Anybody know anything?
 
Jssanto

Jssanto

Came across to me on phins wire 55 min ago. I know nothing else
 
H

hoops

Tua time!
Teams won’t give away off ball lbs with instincts and range so I’m sure this will come up empty.

I got a name for you though to try...Hassan reddick
 
bane

bane

Sun sentinel also said we sign Cordea tankersly to practice squad. So no link.
not sure if true
 
bane

bane

The Roberts thing is for this week because he is hurt. Concussion. Misleading title by the sun sentinel. I just saw it.
 
H

hoops

Tua time!
Seriously let’s try to get reddick from zona cheap. See what he’s got

it can’t hurt.
 
A

ANMoore

hoops said:
Seriously let’s try to get reddick from zona cheap. See what he’s got

it can’t hurt.
Are they not utilizing him? I have no idea what VJ has been doing over there, although I’ve been watching that offense almost exclusively lately.
 
H

hoops

Tua time!
ANMoore said:
Are they not utilizing him? I have no idea what VJ has been doing over there, although I’ve been watching that offense almost exclusively lately.
that I don’t know. I know he was in the doghouse last year but I haven’t seen them this year to see if he’s getting meaningful snaps/usage.

I’d also consider Jamie Collins if whoever he’s with was interested. Anything’s better than status quo.

of course the cowboys are probably sniffing the off ball lb market in trade too
 
dougb123

dougb123

Bringer of Rain
Roberts is in NFL concussion protocol and may not be out in time for game, doubt the player they pickup will play but you do need a backup just in case of worst case scenario.
 
H

hoops

Tua time!
If Roberts can’t go maybe they kick van noy back there and play more van ginkel at the los snaps. Be my guess. Or it could be grugier hill or even ego I suppose.

whatever it is bills gonna go after it
 
