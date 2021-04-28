 We cant lose tomorrow | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

We cant lose tomorrow

MrChadRico

MrChadRico

If we take any of, Pitts, Chase, Waddle, Smith or Sewell at #6. We should all be very happy. All of them are great prospects.

As long as we don't take the bust Gregory Rousseau at #18 we will get a stud at #18 too. Collins, Phillips, Jenkins, Parsons, JOK, Darrishaw or even Vera Tucker.

This is a deep draft and we would have to royally screw this up to not come away with 2 very good players.
 
I just hope Grier and Flores don't over think this. Get some playmakers and a stud T to help Tua out is a must. Do what ya gotta do on Saturday.
 
I don't disagree. My preference has always been Pitts, but if he's gone, I'll be pissed that we traded down but honestly any of the other 3 wideouts or Sewell would be great additions to our roster. Rousseau is highly unlikely to be the pick at 18 and I will be shocked if he even gets his name called day one.
 
Dude, mentioning Sewell at 6 around here will get you crucified.
Didn't you hear? Sewell is trash and will be drafted 19th.
 
Oh yes we can, some GM’s swing for the fences, Grier lays down the bunt most times.
 
Not only can we screw this up (can you say Dion Jordan), if we follow our average performance over the last 20 years we WILL screw this up.
 
What is the ghost of Al Davis possesses Grier and takes a Punter at 6.
 
