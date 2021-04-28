We cant lose tomorrow

MrChadRico
If we take any of, Pitts, Chase, Waddle, Smith or Sewell at #6. We should all be very happy. All of them are great prospects.
As long as we don't take the bust Gregory Rousseau at #18 we will get a stud at #18 too. Collins, Phillips, Jenkins, Parsons, JOK, Darrishaw or even Vera Tucker.
This is a deep draft and we would have to royally screw this up to not come away with 2 very good players.
