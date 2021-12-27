 We have Arrived | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

We have Arrived

This takes time...Tua is developing into a leader...yes his last game was not his best .... but he came through when he needed to (accuracy if off the charts)...(Watson **** out the door)...our "D" is stout ....O-line is growing but still needs leadership ...run game improving .... I'm kinda impressed ...like our receiving core but need more wr's not injury prone like Waddle (I feel he is elite)...and people talk about "arm strength"....um Tom Brady ....Joe Montana ...accuracy is better....hopefully this off-season is about getting the o-line better (and we are getting there)....premier RB...tough receivers.....DAMN!
 
The league has taken notice of Miami but not sure yet about “arrived”. 6 (possibly 7) consecutive wins is impressive no matter the schedule. But if we lose any of the next 3 games we’ll be seen as the same’ol dolphins. There’s so much to fix still so I’ll be jumping for joy if they can overcome their problems and get to the post season.
 
This takes time...Tua is developing into a leader...yes his last game was not his best .... but he came through when he needed to (accuracy if off the charts)...(Watson **** out the door)...our "D" is stout ....O-line is growing but still needs leadership ...run game improving .... I'm kinda impressed ...like our receiving core but need more wr's not injury prone like Waddle (I feel he is elite)...and people talk about "arm strength"....um Tom Brady ....Joe Montana ...accuracy is better....hopefully this off-season is about getting the o-line better (and we are getting there)....premier RB...tough receivers.....DAMN!
love your optimism. we are definitely getting there. now to prove it we need to win out and at least make the playoffs.
 
If this is "arrived" then that we means we have made it and if this is where were trying to get to then we have seriously low aspirations.
We started a journey with no guarantee we'll get there most fall by the wayside.
We are a looooong way from arrived
 
This takes time...Tua is developing into a leader...yes his last game was not his best .... but he came through when he needed to (accuracy if off the charts)...(Watson **** out the door)...our "D" is stout ....O-line is growing but still needs leadership ...run game improving .... I'm kinda impressed ...like our receiving core but need more wr's not injury prone like Waddle (I feel he is elite)...and people talk about "arm strength"....um Tom Brady ....Joe Montana ...accuracy is better....hopefully this off-season is about getting the o-line better (and we are getting there)....premier RB...tough receivers.....DAMN!
The Saints defense who shut down "Referees Favorite - Thomas Edward Brady" will be a major test for not only Tua but the O-line as well.
 
I agree. We are very steady with Tua in scoring at 20+ per game and the defense is steady in holding opponents to 20 and under right now. Right not this is a steady and good competitive team. Not elite, but okay and steady.
 
I'm curious to see the offense tonight. With Waddle back it's pretty much at full strength, if the run game comes through, we could move the ball. The defense appears it will be dominant tonight, they are healthy and look hungry. You never know in the NFL.
 
The Saints defense who shut down "Referees Favorite - Thomas Edward Brady" will be a major test for not only Tua but the O-line as well.
Yeah but I mean this isn’t the same team. They are missing two starting linebackers, maybe their best player in malcom jenkins, one of their starting d ends listed as questionable. Their offensive outlook may look even worse with potentially both their tackles and 4th string qb. Granted they are still an nfl team but 21 players on covid list then another 3 starters listed as questionable isn’t an easy thing to overcome
 
