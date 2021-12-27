We have Arrived

This takes time...Tua is developing into a leader...yes his last game was not his best .... but he came through when he needed to (accuracy if off the charts)...(Watson **** out the door)...our "D" is stout ....O-line is growing but still needs leadership ...run game improving .... I'm kinda impressed ...like our receiving core but need more wr's not injury prone like Waddle (I feel he is elite)...and people talk about "arm strength"....um Tom Brady ....Joe Montana ...accuracy is better....hopefully this off-season is about getting the o-line better (and we are getting there)....premier RB...tough receivers.....DAMN!