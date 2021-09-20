Everyone calm down, we have been here before.

Remember 2 years ago. The first five games where we got blown out and the press was saying we possibly were the worst NFL team ever. We are ironically were accused of “Tanking for Tua”.



But what happened coach Flores turns the team around and takes that same team up to New England and beat Tom Brady and the Patriots in the last game of the season. Do I need to repeat that last sentence? Everybody calm down, no team in the NFL gets beat 35-0 at home unless they had a bad day. Miami Coaching staff and players simply and a full metal meltdown by trying to press rather than just play their game.



Bad coaching in the early first quarter by not picking up blitzes made the OL panic and it went downhill from there. They should have not gone for it on fourth in 2 early in the game, another horrific coaching decision proven by the fact your starting QB got hurt during that play. Bad play calls lead to bad stuff happening. The coaching staff was completely off its game in the 1st quarter and the Offense started pressing rather than playing one play at a time.

Thus, dropped passed fumbles, false starts, personal fouls, etc. Again if you lose 35-0 at home it is just a bad day. We need the coaching staff to acknowledge they screwed up to the team.





Note: the game stayed 14-0 for the rest of the half while we were in Bills territory and red zones

with multiple opportunities to score. It was not as much a physical a beat down as people are making it, it was a mental beatdown. Most of the early sacks were players running in untouched which means mental errors. After a few sacks many OLines will panic and break down mentally then they get beat physically which is what happened to our OL yesterday. Plain and simple.





Let’s take a breather. We have 15 games left and maybe more with better coaching.