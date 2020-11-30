We have Major issues at WR.

I watched as closely as I can today on offense.





Parker is the only one that is a starting NFL WR.



-Grant undersized is a gadget type player.

-Bowden a rookie who does not seem ready.

-Perry a rookie that is inconsistent

-Callaway still learning the playback.

-Hollins is a special team player.





-Gesicki has been extremely inconsistent as well. Makes a great catch then drops the easy ones that will get first downs