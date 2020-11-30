We have Major issues at WR.

T

Tiko377

Starter
Joined
Aug 26, 2009
Messages
4,612
Reaction score
1,379
Location
Southern California
I watched as closely as I can today on offense.


Parker is the only one that is a starting NFL WR.

-Grant undersized is a gadget type player.
-Bowden a rookie who does not seem ready.
-Perry a rookie that is inconsistent
-Callaway still learning the playback.
-Hollins is a special team player.


-Gesicki has been extremely inconsistent as well. Makes a great catch then drops the easy ones that will get first downs
 
D

dolphinron24

Rookie
Joined
Nov 29, 2020
Messages
34
Reaction score
21
Age
40
Location
Miami
Tiko377 said:
I watched as closely as I can today on offense.


Parker is the only one that is a starting NFL WR.

-Grant undersized is a gadget type player.
-Bowden a rookie who does not seem ready.
-Perry a rookie that is inconsistent
-Callaway still learning the playback.
-Hollins is a special team player.


-Gesicki has been extremely inconsistent as well. Makes a great catch then drops the easy ones that will get first downs
Click to expand...
Agree with all of this. If I had my way, you keep Calloway, sign a wr and draft a couple of wrs ( 1 early and a couple in the later rounds)
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
777
Reaction score
1,641
Age
31
Location
New York
While I agree, this isn’t really breaking news. When Wilson and Hurns opted out we knew there would be depth issues. Add in the injury to Williams and the trade of Ford and we have guys who are practice squad players at best on the field.
 
D

dolphinron24

Rookie
Joined
Nov 29, 2020
Messages
34
Reaction score
21
Age
40
Location
Miami
ThePeopleShow13 said:
While I agree, this isn’t really breaking news. When Wilson and Hurns opted out we knew there would be depth issues. Add in the injury to Williams and the trade of Ford and we have guys who are practice squad players at best on the field.
Click to expand...
I forgot about those two. I dont know their contract situations but I would keep both for the time being.
 
D

DolfanISS

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Aug 5, 2002
Messages
16,630
Reaction score
5,330
Age
45
Location
Bellingham, MA
ThePeopleShow13 said:
While I agree, this isn’t really breaking news. When Wilson and Hurns opted out we knew there would be depth issues. Add in the injury to Williams and the trade of Ford and we have guys who are practice squad players at best on the field.
Click to expand...

Fors can’t even dress on game day for NE yet.
 
TrinidadDolfan

TrinidadDolfan

1st Team All-Pro
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
1,812
Reaction score
1,444
Location
Trinidad
Tiko377 said:
I watched as closely as I can today on offense.


Parker is the only one that is a starting NFL WR.

-Grant undersized is a gadget type player.
-Bowden a rookie who does not seem ready.
-Perry a rookie that is inconsistent
-Callaway still learning the playback.
-Hollins is a special team player.


-Gesicki has been extremely inconsistent as well. Makes a great catch then drops the easy ones that will get first downs
Click to expand...

in other news, water is wet
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
2,647
Reaction score
4,928
Location
Lancaster Pennsylvania
Tiko377 said:
I watched as closely as I can today on offense.


Parker is the only one that is a starting NFL WR.

-Grant undersized is a gadget type player.
-Bowden a rookie who does not seem ready.
-Perry a rookie that is inconsistent
-Callaway still learning the playback.
-Hollins is a special team player.


-Gesicki has been extremely inconsistent as well. Makes a great catch then drops the easy ones that will get first downs
Click to expand...
You don’t say
FD869158-F2D1-41A2-A894-F0E433420C68.jpeg
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
7,847
Reaction score
7,551
Location
New Jersey
That's ok, Miami will just draft a gazillion WR's in April. And we fans will complain, even more, about how they can't get separation.
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
37,443
Reaction score
50,827
Location
Kissimmee,FL
So it only took 11 games for some people to see what some of us saw back in April
 
insomnia411

insomnia411

The world is yours
Joined
Feb 6, 2006
Messages
3,995
Reaction score
85
Location
LI, NY
Any update on Perry and his chest injury? I really think he can develop into a very good slot receiver in this league and he seems to be the type of guy Tua likes to throw to.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom