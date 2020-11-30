We have Major issues at WR.

Tiko377
I watched as closely as I can today on offense.
Parker is the only one that is a starting NFL WR.
-Grant undersized is a gadget type player.
-Bowden a rookie who does not seem ready.
-Perry a rookie that is inconsistent
-Callaway still learning the playback.
-Hollins is a special team player.
-Gesicki has been extremely inconsistent as well. Makes a great catch then drops the easy ones that will get first downs
