We have two Deebo Samuels!

If you look at what McDaniel did in San Francisco, he centered a lot of things around the versatility of Deebo Samuel. It made their offense go.

Now, we have two guys who can absolutely burn anyone in a variety of different ways. Imagine having to choose which player to try and double, knowing that both can just beat the crap out of you? Think about what this opens up for Gesicki. It's the ultimate luxury.

Gesicki is going to feast in the middle of the field, and Wilson is going to have more opportunity than he has ever dreamed of. Tua, who excels at throwing the mid to short game, with Gesicki as a safety blanket and two players who can absolutely burn the league in the short field, should have a career year. Add in Armstead and Williams on the line, along with a revamped running game, and Miami's offense might just be one of the best in the league...
 
This will definitely be exciting to see already this year. I hope Parker stays as well and we have him be more open than ever before as well.
 
I'd trade Parker, personally. I don't trust him to stay healthy. See if we can't get a second or third for him and move on...
 
I'd trade Parker, personally. I don't trust him to stay healthy. See if we can't get a second or third for him and move on...
Also with all his injuries, he lost speed and explosiveness. He is not the same player anymore.
 
