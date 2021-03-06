We hired a new assistant coach

Danny
Dolphins Hire Steve Gregory as Coaching Assistant - Miami Dolphins
Per Field Yates of ESPN, the Miami Dolphins have hired former NFL safety and secondary coach Steve Gregory as a coaching assistant. In 2020 Gregory was the Lions secondary coach. Gregory spent 3 seasons in Detroit as a coach, 2 as a defensive assistant before being promoted to secondary coach...
