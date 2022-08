SeasonsMusic said: Bills still completely dominant us every single time. Let’s see if this time is any different Click to expand...

Could they also beat the 1972 Miami Dolphins?My point is that the Bills have never played these Miami Dolphins, so their recent success is no different than our former success in that its in the past.They lost their OC, and some solid coaches.We have new coaches, a new scheme, new players (significant ones too like Armstead and Hill, etc ) and they have had success against the Bills. No need for they beat us talk. It means nothing. This is a whole new season and we are much better and they may well be worse. They certainly haven't shown anything that I'm afraid of and I doubt our team is fearing them either.