We lost ground with the trades today...

BigNastyFish said: Dolphins moved down from third to sixth in the first round of the 2021 draft and gave up a fourth-round pick in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round selection >>> bottom line -- we lost ground in the '21 draft -- the immediate future!



Seriously can't imagine we couldn't have leveraged that #3 for MORE IMMEDIATE dividends.

The net outcome we achieved actually LOST GROUND in '21!!!



For that we get a 2022 third-round pick (wowser!) and a 2023 first-round selection!



That's just BS to me. We need players NOW not in 2 years...

We could trade that 2023 1st for two 3rds this year and maybe a 4th as well, but that wouldn't be wise to me. I doubt there were many teams that were in a position to and willing to swap 1st round picks this year and still have another 1st round pick this year to give in trade. If Miami would have accepted a 2nd and 3rd this year instead of the future 1st people wouldn't like that either. Team should have just stayed at the 3rd overall pick and over draft player they could have drafted 6th or 7th. I was being somewhat sarcastic, it's better to get a Chase and a future 1st than just Chase.