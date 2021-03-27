We lost ground with the trades today...

BigNastyFish
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Sep 17, 2012
- Messages
- 11,126
- Reaction score
- 22,778
Dolphins moved down from third to sixth in the first round of the 2021 draft and gave up a fourth-round pick in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round selection >>> bottom line -- we lost ground in the '21 draft -- the immediate future!
Seriously can't imagine we couldn't have leveraged that #3 for MORE IMMEDIATE dividends.
The net outcome we achieved actually LOST GROUND in '21!!!
For that we get a 2022 third-round pick (wowser!) and a 2023 first-round selection!
First and foremost -- 2023 is purely theoretical at this point!
Second, we focking need players NOW not in 2 years...
Seriously can't imagine we couldn't have leveraged that #3 for MORE IMMEDIATE dividends.
The net outcome we achieved actually LOST GROUND in '21!!!
For that we get a 2022 third-round pick (wowser!) and a 2023 first-round selection!
First and foremost -- 2023 is purely theoretical at this point!
Second, we focking need players NOW not in 2 years...