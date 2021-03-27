 We lost ground with the trades today... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

We lost ground with the trades today...

Dolphins moved down from third to sixth in the first round of the 2021 draft and gave up a fourth-round pick in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round selection >>> bottom line -- we lost ground in the '21 draft -- the immediate future!

Seriously can't imagine we couldn't have leveraged that #3 for MORE IMMEDIATE dividends.
The net outcome we achieved actually LOST GROUND in '21!!!

For that we get a 2022 third-round pick (wowser!) and a 2023 first-round selection!

First and foremost -- 2023 is purely theoretical at this point!

Second, we focking need players NOW not in 2 years...
 
I see your point, I just struggle to agree with it. Unless we were picking a QB this year, seems to me we moved back in the 3rd, and will get the same guy in the first we were targeting with the 3rd overall pick.
 
It makes sense to spread our draft capital over the future and not take everything now. It's like I tell my son, you don't like it now but you'll thank me in a few years.
 
We could trade that 2023 1st for two 3rds this year and maybe a 4th as well, but that wouldn't be wise to me. I doubt there were many teams that were in a position to and willing to swap 1st round picks this year and still have another 1st round pick this year to give in trade. If Miami would have accepted a 2nd and 3rd this year instead of the future 1st people wouldn't like that either. Team should have just stayed at the 3rd overall pick and over draft player they could have drafted 6th or 7th. I was being somewhat sarcastic, it's better to get a Chase and a future 1st than just Chase.
 
I don't. And only a few in the org know. I would have stayed @3 VS. the outcome we achieved today
and waited for a better value or just make the pick. But I certainly would NOT have truncated our '21 draft!

That's the part of this equation that's pure stupidity IMO.
 
Considering all these picks are lottery tickets, the more you have, the better chance you have of finding the winner. Nobody knows for sure what any of these guys will do in the NFL. With all the QB needy teams, this was the draft to turn that #3 into future picks and still get our guy. Tua is going to have some weapons instead of excuses now. I wonder how much say he has and what he thinks about the Alabama receivers vs Pitts and Chase?
 
The sad part is that BNF agrees with sitting at 3 and drafting whoever we will get at 6, because we lost ground in the 4th (or some other imagined bungle).
 
