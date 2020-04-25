We Need a Lot of Free Agents after this draft

Another tackle, more edge, if possible, and RBs RBs RBs!!

There's 2 ways to look at needing a QB this year. The good news about needing one is that we got a very talented one. The bad news is that we really wasted the opportunity to get where the getting was good in this particular year's draft.
Because we needed a QB, we couldnt draft a great tackle.
Then, because we needed a tackle at 18, we reached and got a 'project' tackle and we couldn't get a great WR or an edge rusher. Then, we use our 26th pick on a second-round DB who can't catch instead of a great RB or a project tackle at that point.

Needing a QB at #5 kinda wrecked the rest of our draft.
 
If he's healthy, I'd get Carlos Hyde signed by the end of the weekend. Lamar Miller is coming off an ACL so I don't know if he's been able to work out yet but he might be able to combine with Howard. I wonder if he's lost a step or two though. Running back is a brutal position, no question about it.
 
It was a terrible year for edge rushers.
 
Not really worried. This is all about progress not perfection after year one of the rebuild. Give us another off season to shed the dead cap from jones and minkah and another draft with 2 1sts and 2 2nds and we'll be in really good shape.
 
