We Need a Lot of Free Agents after this draft

Another tackle, more edge, if possible, and RBs RBs RBs!!



There's 2 ways to look at needing a QB this year. The good news about needing one is that we got a very talented one. The bad news is that we really wasted the opportunity to get where the getting was good in this particular year's draft.

Because we needed a QB, we couldnt draft a great tackle.

Then, because we needed a tackle at 18, we reached and got a 'project' tackle and we couldn't get a great WR or an edge rusher. Then, we use our 26th pick on a second-round DB who can't catch instead of a great RB or a project tackle at that point.



Needing a QB at #5 kinda wrecked the rest of our draft.