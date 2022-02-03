We need a NFL Coaching Draft Day

The Flores mess,,,,sorry, but we need to have a coaching draft just like we have a draft for players. No more backroom deals or hiring people in your families that is not fair to both Black or White coaches.

The team with the worst record gets to pick the best coach available and that is willing to leave their team to become a Head coach for that team.

Do like the draft put up their accomplishments and draft prospects so we can all see if they are Qualified so the fans can chime in before the usual press conference and just announce a coach. Have a Coach's decision Day a week after the Superbowl. Mel Kiper can start a whole new industry. Vegas would love it. Enough with the sham interviews! I would rather we draft a Coach than let our GM Grier and Ross in the backroom pick one.



note: being somewhat sarcastic here but we need something better in these Head coaching decisions.