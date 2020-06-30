We need Larry Warford!

Just look at the depth we have on the offensive line.... currently way too much of this seasons success depends on the play of rookie offensive linemen.

There is a probowl guard who's under 30 years old available. He instantly becomes our best lineman and can teach the rookies how to succeed in the NFL... we NEED LARRY WARFORD! We have the cap room, I hope Grier is looking into this.
 
Couldn't agree more. Warford would be HUGE addition to our roster.
 
I mean...yeah, it would definitely shore up RG. Flowers/Karras/Warford definitely gives the Fins a much more solid interior.
 
It's not so cut and dry.

If Tua isn't in the plans for 2020, wouldn't make as much sense to burn the cap space this year on a OG, when you could re-use that space next year.

Much like Clowney, I get why you and wouldn't sign him.
 
Warford is cheaper and more valuable than Clowney imo. I'd sign Warford for 3 years at the minimum. Hes still got a few great years left in the tank. Add a probowl linemen to help transition Tua in and let the young guys develop a bit without being in the fire.
 
I'm not saying Warford is bad or wouldn't work here, but we have to stop assuming that either line is plug and play. You cannot not just drop a talented person into a line and boom, the line plays better.
 
Fin D said:
I'm not saying Warford is bad or wouldn't work here, but we have to stop assuming that either line is plug and play. You cannot not just drop a talented person into a line and boom, the line plays better.
Click to expand...
Quite valid point.

An O-line (maybe more than any other part of a team) has to be able to work well together as a unit to be effective. I think that since ours has been so bad for so long, we just see the screaming need for talent. It’s just that eventually at some point talent needs to mesh with similar styled talent. Getting the best and most expensive players at each position along the line doesn’t mean anything if they can’t gel as a unit. At some point, diminishing returns don’t justify the expenditure towards the salary cap.

 
Fin D said:
I'm not saying Warford is bad or wouldn't work here, but we have to stop assuming that either line is plug and play. You cannot not just drop a talented person into a line and boom, the line plays better.
Click to expand...
Um, yes you can. It happens in this league quite often.
 
Bumpus said:
Sign him up. :up:


A concern, however ...

www.google.com

Three main reasons why the Saints released 3-time Pro Bowler Larry Warford, Guard

The Saints made a tough decision to move on from a Pro Bowl offensive lineman, but here are the reasons why it makes sense for the team.
www.google.com
Click to expand...
Makes sense. From what I heard his pass blocking was significantly worse last year, including getting out on screens, and he was often beat by athletic DL. My first thought was injury or out of shape.
 
If someone could correctly if I am wrong, but Warford major flaw is his overall speed or lack of it. I'm not sure he fits in what the FO wants for offense line. I worry when a player has glaring weakness when going up against NE. For depth later, or filling in for an injury when the time comes perhaps, but for now too many variables
 
MrChadRico said:
Warford is cheaper and more valuable than Clowney imo. I'd sign Warford for 3 years at the minimum. Hes still got a few great years left in the tank. Add a probowl linemen to help transition Tua in and let the young guys develop a bit without being in the fire.
Click to expand...
Why would he sign for the minimum?
 
I believe we now have just enough cap to have as emergency if we need to sign someone because of injury, or if next year the cap is not raised for all teams.

Don't get me wrong, better too have too much talent, then not enough, but right now we can't afford it.
 
