MrChadRico
- Aug 18, 2018
- 597
- 887
- 36
- Kansas
Just look at the depth we have on the offensive line.... currently way too much of this seasons success depends on the play of rookie offensive linemen.
There is a probowl guard who's under 30 years old available. He instantly becomes our best lineman and can teach the rookies how to succeed in the NFL... we NEED LARRY WARFORD! We have the cap room, I hope Grier is looking into this.
