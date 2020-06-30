We need Larry Warford!

Fin D said: I'm not saying Warford is bad or wouldn't work here, but we have to stop assuming that either line is plug and play. You cannot not just drop a talented person into a line and boom, the line plays better. Click to expand...

Quite valid point.An O-line (maybe more than any other part of a team) has to be able to work well together as a unit to be effective. I think that since ours has been so bad for so long, we just see the screaming need for talent. It’s just that eventually at some point talent needs to mesh with similar styled talent. Getting the best and most expensive players at each position along the line doesn’t mean anything if they can’t gel as a unit. At some point, diminishing returns don’t justify the expenditure towards the salary cap.