We need more depth at WR. mack hollins shouldn't be on the field so much

We need Parker and Grant and preston williams back asap. I understand he caught that final pass but because of him we left behind at least 10 points.



When the dolphins stopped the raiders 4th and 1 on midfield. The very next play Tua threw somewhat deep, and while it wasn't a perfect pass it was totally catchable and went right threw his hands. That catch would have placed us in the redzone and could have totally put the dolphins in control if we could have came away with a TD.



Then towards the end of the game when Fitz hit him right outside the endzone he dropped it as well.



So in conclusion yes he caught that last pass but that just shows how weak we are at WR. So no wonder Tua is having a hard time.