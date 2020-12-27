 We need more depth at WR. mack hollins shouldn't be on the field so much | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

We need more depth at WR. mack hollins shouldn't be on the field so much

Phinfan07

Phinfan07

We need Parker and Grant and preston williams back asap. I understand he caught that final pass but because of him we left behind at least 10 points.

When the dolphins stopped the raiders 4th and 1 on midfield. The very next play Tua threw somewhat deep, and while it wasn't a perfect pass it was totally catchable and went right threw his hands. That catch would have placed us in the redzone and could have totally put the dolphins in control if we could have came away with a TD.

Then towards the end of the game when Fitz hit him right outside the endzone he dropped it as well.

So in conclusion yes he caught that last pass but that just shows how weak we are at WR. So no wonder Tua is having a hard time.
 
Last edited:
FanMarino

FanMarino

I think Hollins won't be the only WR to be replaced and upgraded this offseason. Pretty obvious they need playmakers. Last nights game highlighted how much they missed Parker but he can't be relied on.
It is what it is right now so let's just get behind the team and keep with the program. Pointless having a pop at certain players at the business end of the season. Team has to go with what they have.
 
1

1972forever

He obviously isn’t a long term fit at WR for the Dolphins. Even on that last pass from Fitz, he looked for split second like he might drop that one too but fortunately he caught it. Yet as bad as he might be, I am not convinced Grant is any better as a WR. He drops so many catchable balls that I am always surprised when he actually holds onto a pass.

Grant is a decent return man but he should not be anymore than a 5th or 6th WR on any NFL team. The fact the Dolphins are so depleted at the WR position is the only reason he is getting the snaps he has been getting at WR this season.
 
Z

zucca

It's obvious Hollins isn't out there out of choice. It is what it is.
 
DuderinoN703

DuderinoN703

You admit the team needs back their first THREE WRs and then have the audacity to complain that the depth is weak.

😂
 
T

The Ghost

Hollins won’t be on the team next year but if they need to sign him week 14 or something because of an injury it will be of little consequence.

Perspective gets thrown out the window the second success is visible.
 
Hargitt01

Hargitt01

He came through when we needed him too. What more can you ask for out of what should be a 5th string WR? We will see some new guys in the WR next season. That's for certain. Future is blindingly Bright 🌞
 
