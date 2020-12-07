We need more play-action to help Tua

Our New Metric Shows How Good NFL Receivers Are At Creating Separation Is Michael Thomas elite? On its face, that seems like an outrageous question. Michael Thomas, the New Orleans wide receiver who led the NFL in receiving yards a…

This thread is primarily four related links. Yesterday it was obvious Gailey was trying to figure out ways to benefit Tua. Early in the game it was quick passes, which many of us had suggested following the Broncos game. Then second half the solution was uptempo. That's fine. It worked in a short sample. But for a team with a rookie quarterback and separation-challenged wide receivers, the best big picture tonic is greater use of play action. The league is steadily figuring out the immense value of play action, regardless of your caliber of running game. But the Dolphins are being left behind, near the bottom of the league in terms of play action passes.First, this link from 2020 draft analysis. Tua had the highest percentage of play action passes among the 2020 top draft eligible quarterbacks. It was 46%. Saban and Alabama are way ahead of the curve in terms of helping out the quarterback and passing game. If it doesn't link directly, go to the "Play Environment" tab, or scroll that tab right to "Play Action %":Now an August 2020 link from 538. It primarily focuses on wide receiver separation. But when I saved this link in August I was most struck by the big picture summation from the chart at center of the link, titled: "Play-action creates separation no matter who is targeted":Here's a 538 articles from earlier this season, evaluating the reasons for the upticked scoring in the NFL. It includes this paragraph:"Finally, play-action is up 5.6 percentage points since 2010. So far in 2020, the league average play-action pass has been worth an incredible 0.25 expected points added per play, making it the most valuable play type in football. Any increase in play-action rate leaguewide is likely to lead to higher scoring."However, this final link demonstrates the Dolphins under Chan Gailey are stodgy and being left behind. Entering yesterday there were only 69 play action passes, near the bottom of the league and basically half of the number of teams like the Rams and Titans. I don't think this will link directly to the category. If not, go to "Play Type" tab and click, then sort under "PlayAction." Click "PassAtt" and it will sort either high to low or low to high, depending on your preference. The Steelers with a defense of that caliber don't care about play action but other teams are making great use. It is also interesting to see how some teams like the Rams and Browns don't care about RPO. Neither one has thrown an RPO pass all season. Buffalo is extremely interesting, with Daboll helping out Josh Allen with high combined numbers of play action plus RPO, but tilted heavily toward play action. And no excuse to Carson Wentz. The Eagles have very number of play action plus RPO. Most interesting of all may be the Chiefs and Cardinals. They have a distinct blueprint that is totally different than any other teams, given their mobile quarterbacks. The combined play action plus RPO pass numbers are extremely high, but there is a much greater tilt toward RPO than other teams, with the play action number not dramatically higher than RPO passes. Buffalo is 122 play action passes and 44 passes from RPO, while Kansas City's ratio is 88-70 and Arizona at 94-82. The Dolphins are 69-20:I've got other things going on. Four family members among seven tested positive, after a Thanksgiving get together. Not myself. I always wore two masks. Two are symptom free but two having problems. Fortunately they are younger...19 and 44. I'm helping out so I don't have much time to post but I thought I'd drop this here since it seemed so obvious after yesterday.