We need more Thumpers on Defense.

Right now we are not tackling well. Guys are in the position they are just not aggressive like last year. We need more thumpers on the second and third level on defense like the late great Sean Taylor, Ronnie Lott, Zach Taylor even John Lynch.
How many times have our players' allowed guys to break tackles short of the first down marker only to get a first down on Third down?
 
We need some seriously violent skull crushers. I'd love to sign a monster Run stuffing LB. He needs to be a leader as well. Our defense needs someone to get in their face and call them out for playing soft. Our defense needs to some toughness for sure.
 
We need better LB and more rush from the line. That’ll help the secondary out.
 
100% true. We need an enforcer who is physically imposing and brings violent intent. Nobody is afraid of our defense (including the opposing teams waterboys and player wives).
 
