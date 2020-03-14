We Need Our Center

The Center position must be filled this offseason with the release of Kilgore and general subplay at the position since Pouncey regressed with injury.



Personally, I would love to align a drafted Center with our QB from day 1.

Couple reasons asides from the obvious goal of creating a C- QB relationship.

I’m hoping to sign a veteran guard- be it Thuney or Peat- I see this OL as Veteran- Rookie- Veteran - Rookie. Also, I’m not thrilled with the FA Center class.



FA Options:

Our resident guru CK has mentioned Ben Garland. Admittedly the SF Offense didn’t miss a beat- matter of fact - their run game seemed to improve after the Richburg injury.

Other options include Glasgow- he does provide some versatility C/G.



Matt Sakura flashed some but is coming off major knee surgery and is a RFA. Not sure how we