We Need Our Center

L

Lovethefish

Second String
Joined
Dec 12, 2012
Messages
1,243
Reaction score
596
The Center position must be filled this offseason with the release of Kilgore and general subplay at the position since Pouncey regressed with injury.

Personally, I would love to align a drafted Center with our QB from day 1.
Couple reasons asides from the obvious goal of creating a C- QB relationship.
I’m hoping to sign a veteran guard- be it Thuney or Peat- I see this OL as Veteran- Rookie- Veteran - Rookie. Also, I’m not thrilled with the FA Center class.

FA Options:
Our resident guru CK has mentioned Ben Garland. Admittedly the SF Offense didn’t miss a beat- matter of fact - their run game seemed to improve after the Richburg injury.
Other options include Glasgow- he does provide some versatility C/G.

Matt Sakura flashed some but is coming off major knee surgery and is a RFA. Not sure how we
 
meatpardle

meatpardle

Second String
Joined
Jan 9, 2019
Messages
1,096
Reaction score
1,631
Age
41
Location
UK
Leftfield option is moving Dieter to C, that’s where he was most productive in college, or using Evan Boehm, who played better than Kilgore when covering for him last year.

Obvious FA target is Ted Karras. Glasgow can cover but rather target him as a G.

The draft options all seem the be clustered in the 2nd round, should be able to get one of them at 56 or maybe risk one of them dropping to 70.
 
jimthefin

jimthefin

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
662
Reaction score
310
Cutting Kilgore signals to me that they have a FA center lined up, presumably Karras.

I expect Miami to look for OT early in the Draft and take care of inter OL in FA.

They may still take a OG on Day 3 but I think we will see two Interior OL starters added in FA.
 
