 We need to start playing like a team that knows it’s bad | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

We need to start playing like a team that knows it’s bad

T

ThePeopleShow13

Club Member
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
1,592
Reaction score
3,497
Age
32
Location
New York
I don’t start a lot of threads around here, but today’s game was really frustrating to watch. I have said for weeks now that our coaches play call not to lose. Which is great except for the fact that we are 1-5 and have literally nothing to lose by playing more aggressive.

Tua throws 1 INT, that was a terrible decision, and our coaches go straight back to hyper conservative calls. Watch the Chargers play. Watch the Bengals play. Watch any team with a young QB that is playing winning football. When their QB makes a mistake they don’t panic and let him keep playing the game. The reality is that they need said QB to win, so they don’t handcuff him if and when he makes a mistake.

To hand the ball off to Brown, from shotgun, on 4th and 1 with the game on the line is the most mind boggling dumb decision. Put the ball in your QBs hand and let him win or lose you the game. Playing not to lose or to force OT almost always results in the opposite outcome.
 
Nawledge

Nawledge

Scout Team
Club Member
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
8,264
Reaction score
3,054
ThePeopleShow13 said:
I don’t start a lot of threads around here, but today’s game was really frustrating to watch. I have said for weeks now that our coaches play call not to lose. Which is great except for the fact that we are 1-5 and have literally nothing to lose by playing more aggressive.

Tua throws 1 INT, that was a terrible decision, and our coaches go straight back to hyper conservative calls. Watch the Chargers play. Watch the Bengals play. Watch any team with a young QB that is playing winning football. When their QB makes a mistake they don’t panic and let him keep playing the game. The reality is that they need said QB to win, so they don’t handcuff him if and when he makes a mistake.

To hand the ball off to Brown, from shotgun, on 4th and 1 with the game on the line is the most mind boggling dumb decision. Put the ball in your QBs hand and let him win or lose you the game. Playing not to lose or to force OT almost always results in the opposite outcome.
Click to expand...
flores sucks, dont expect anything to change
 
multistage

multistage

Club Member
Joined
Aug 10, 2015
Messages
1,363
Reaction score
1,910
Location
Northwest Iowa
Uh…..

We kinda ARE playing like a bad team…

…that is quite aware that it’s bad.

Just my opinion, shared by at least 53 other guys…
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

Club Member
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
1,592
Reaction score
3,497
Age
32
Location
New York
cullenbigcstill said:
You didn't watch the Chargers play today, did you?
Click to expand...
The Chargers are 4-2 and on top of the AFC West. They lost on the road to great football team that is 5-1 and on top of the AFC North. This post has nothing to do with the outcome of one game today; mind you the Bengals won which is the other team I brought up by name. My point was that teams with a young QB need to put the ball in his hands and rely on him to win. It might not always work out. It’s better than playing not to lose each week.
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

Club Member
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
1,592
Reaction score
3,497
Age
32
Location
New York
multistage said:
Uh…..

We kinda ARE playing like a bad team…

…that is quite aware that it’s bad.

Just my opinion, shared by at least 53 other guys…
Click to expand...
Referring to the coaches calling the game, not the players. Coaches keep calling plays like we have something to lose.
 
S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
15,560
Reaction score
5,639
Age
36
Location
Haines City, Fl
Tua threw the interception and after that we came out throwing for another scoring drive. Us not throwing the ball at the end of the game wasn't some type of ultra-conservative mindset, it was a team that just brutally outsmarted itself because the coaching staff is completely lost. Coaches don't just become ultra conservative the more lost they get, they just up conservative and aggressive at the wrong time and in the wrong ways.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom