We need to start playing like a team that knows it’s bad

I don’t start a lot of threads around here, but today’s game was really frustrating to watch. I have said for weeks now that our coaches play call not to lose. Which is great except for the fact that we are 1-5 and have literally nothing to lose by playing more aggressive.



Tua throws 1 INT, that was a terrible decision, and our coaches go straight back to hyper conservative calls. Watch the Chargers play. Watch the Bengals play. Watch any team with a young QB that is playing winning football. When their QB makes a mistake they don’t panic and let him keep playing the game. The reality is that they need said QB to win, so they don’t handcuff him if and when he makes a mistake.



To hand the ball off to Brown, from shotgun, on 4th and 1 with the game on the line is the most mind boggling dumb decision. Put the ball in your QBs hand and let him win or lose you the game. Playing not to lose or to force OT almost always results in the opposite outcome.