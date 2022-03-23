We need Wagner and to resign MG and the off-season will be A+

I think they want to see how Gesicki fits into the offense next year and also how Long develops.

I suspect he will play next season under the franchise tag and a decision will be made after the season and after seeing how Long plays if they want to sign Gesicki to a long term contract or not.

There is no rush to decide the future of Gesicki in Miami because he has already signed his contract for next season.



They also need to resolve the contract issue with Howard before they spend a lot of money on another high priced player. Howard wants more money and the latest reports were that they weren’t close yet on an agreement.