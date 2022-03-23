 We need Wagner and to resign MG and the off-season will be A+ | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

We need Wagner and to resign MG and the off-season will be A+

fastball83

fastball83

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
May 18, 2004
Messages
1,309
Reaction score
251
Age
52
Location
france (ST ETIENNE)
We need to resign MG long term and to sign Wagner and the off-season will be A+

After that the draft will be open to select the best player that Coach MD want to fit his scheme

That would really be an ecstatic off-season by Grier and Co but I want a MG long term deal because coach MD will use him correctly and MG could become a TD machine
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
10,125
Reaction score
20,262
Age
69
Location
Miami
I think they want to see how Gesicki fits into the offense next year and also how Long develops.
I suspect he will play next season under the franchise tag and a decision will be made after the season and after seeing how Long plays if they want to sign Gesicki to a long term contract or not.
There is no rush to decide the future of Gesicki in Miami because he has already signed his contract for next season.

They also need to resolve the contract issue with Howard before they spend a lot of money on another high priced player. Howard wants more money and the latest reports were that they weren’t close yet on an agreement.
 
Y

Yessir

Dolfan for Life
Joined
Mar 24, 2007
Messages
7,177
Reaction score
4,381
Location
Coral Gables, FL
Gesecki is fine on that FT. He’s still got more to prove as an all around player. And don’t think Wagner comes here.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom