We need Wagner and to resign MG and the off-season will be A+

fastball83
Seasoned Veteran
- Joined
- May 18, 2004
- Messages
- 1,309
- Reaction score
- 251
- Age
- 52
- Location
- france (ST ETIENNE)
We need to resign MG long term and to sign Wagner and the off-season will be A+
After that the draft will be open to select the best player that Coach MD want to fit his scheme
That would really be an ecstatic off-season by Grier and Co but I want a MG long term deal because coach MD will use him correctly and MG could become a TD machine
After that the draft will be open to select the best player that Coach MD want to fit his scheme
That would really be an ecstatic off-season by Grier and Co but I want a MG long term deal because coach MD will use him correctly and MG could become a TD machine