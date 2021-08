We struck gold in Waddle and Holland

This morning on my way to the doctor I was listening to the Joe Rose show and they were having a discussion about how it is more important to have a strong middle of the OL than great tackles. It was pointed out that QB‘s hate pressure coming up the middle far more than they are concerned about pressure from the corners.



When the pressure comes up the middle it makes it harder for them to step up in the pocket to make their throws and to get a good read on where their open receivers are. Outside pressure often allows the QB to escape the pressure and doesn’t impact his ability to step up in the pocket or see his receivers like inside pressure does.



Right now the Dolphins need to shore up the protection by the two guards and center to prevent the rush up the middle and the tackles just need to push the edge rushers to the outside and not allow them to take an inside pass rush to the QB.