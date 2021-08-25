Weds 8/25 TC Practice Tweets HERE!!!!! 3 DAYS LEFT

Snip snip snip says the team tailor. The roster dropped down to 8o yesterday per league rules. Bowden to IR Foster, waived/Injured, Eluemunor released, and what has become the annual tradition of cutting/waiving/releasing Isaiah Ford. Fuller came back yesterday and is getting back up to speed, PW and Elandon Roberts are making their way back in and DVP wears the red jersey so often some thought he got switched to QB. The bullets start flying today midday true believers. Please as always, like the tweets and let's soak up a solid day of practice.