Weds 8/25 TC Practice Tweets HERE!!!!! 3 DAYS LEFT

Snip snip snip says the team tailor. The roster dropped down to 8o yesterday per league rules. Bowden to IR Foster, waived/Injured, Eluemunor released, and what has become the annual tradition of cutting/waiving/releasing Isaiah Ford. Fuller came back yesterday and is getting back up to speed, PW and Elandon Roberts are making their way back in and DVP wears the red jersey so often some thought he got switched to QB. The bullets start flying today midday true believers. Please as always, like the tweets and let's soak up a solid day of practice.
 
Kaylan Johnson is on the covid list which does not count to the 80. The point he comes off the list we need another cut. Doesn't necessarily have to be him.
(FD found this info thanks)
 
Jimi said:
Lol such a garbage tweet. “If Miami wants him” then… until someone says we do, pointless speculation. Maybe we want Tom Brady. Maybe we want Johnny Manziel.
3 1sts and 2 2nds? Sheesh! That would totally suck.
 
Fin-Loco said:
The Dolphins already have their QB and they don’t want to trade for a QB who likely won’t play in the 2021 season because of all of his legal issues. Obviously some uninformed posters haven’t got the memo yet. The reality is,

WATSON IS NOT GOING TO BE THE DOLPHINS QB IN 2021 or EVER.
 
Fin-Loco said:
Even if we erased the stench of Watson, 3 x 1st round picks + 2 x 2nd round picks would be seriously overpaying. GM's don't pay that kind of price for muppets.
 
SCOTTY said:
I offer Miami's 1st round pick for the next 5 years, Howard, Tua, majority ownership and final roster decisions for Watson. Do I win?
Don't forget, Watson to be part any GM or coach search as well
 
