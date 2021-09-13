 Week 1: 2021 WR Draftees Success has Waddle among the most productive | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Week 1: 2021 WR Draftees Success has Waddle among the most productive

This doesn't really mean that the only productive players this week will be only these players but it is nice to see players that we all argued that were going to be good, or not good ended up performing day 1. Waddle was very productive for
us yesterday, and him being productive ended up making others around us productive as well. We will get better as we progress through the coming weeks. Also, I know most of you will question me for putting up Pitts in here but I only put him in here since he was projected to be unstoppable from the moment he steps in the field it doesn't hurt to add him to the list. There wasn't much productive from later picks, and that is because most of them took less snaps, weren't active, or just didn't produce beyond just catching the ball.

Targeted YardsTD
Pitts8310
Chase71011
Waddle 6611
Smith 8711
Toney2-2 0
Bateman (plays tonight)
E. Moore4-30
R. Moore 5680
Eskridge 160
Atwell000
Marshall Jr. 6260
Palmer1170
Brown 4-20
Rodgers 1190
 
