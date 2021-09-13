Week 1: 2021 WR Draftees Success has Waddle among the most productive

Targeted Yards TD

Pitts 8 31 0 Chase 7 101 1 Waddle 6 61 1 Smith 8 71 1 Toney 2 -2 0 Bateman (plays tonight) E. Moore 4 -3 0 R. Moore 5 68 0 Eskridge 1 6 0 Atwell 0 0 0

Marshall Jr. 6 26 0 Palmer 1 17 0 Brown 4 -2 0 Rodgers 1 19 0

This doesn't really mean that the only productive players this week will be only these players but it is nice to see players that we all argued that were going to be good, or not good ended up performing day 1. Waddle was very productive forus yesterday, and him being productive ended up making others around us productive as well. We will get better as we progress through the coming weeks. Also, I know most of you will question me for putting up Pitts in here but I only put him in here since he was projected to be unstoppable from the moment he steps in the field it doesn't hurt to add him to the list. There wasn't much productive from later picks, and that is because most of them took less snaps, weren't active, or just didn't produce beyond just catching the ball.