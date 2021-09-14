Week 1 Couldn’t Have Gone Better For Miami

First of all No Major injuries for Miami.





Then Miami wins, rest of the AFC East 0-1, Indianapolis, Tennessee, Cleveland, Baltimore (4 of the 7 playoff teams from last year) all lose.



Yes it’s easy to say all Miami has to do is take care of business and win their games and it’s too early for this but after last year I’m keeping a close eye on these teams and hoping for them to lose as much as possible.



Most ideal outcome im hoping for next week in the division is Miami 2-0, Jets 1-1, Buffalo 0-2, New England 0-2