 Week 1 is NE's only chance to beat Miami | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Week 1 is NE's only chance to beat Miami

C

ChitownPhins28

Club Member
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
1,474
Reaction score
1,321
Age
50
Location
Aurora IL
And they still might not.

Week 1 is when the Dolphins may be most vulnerable. We need to get the rust and inexperience (new players and rookies) worked out and playing in NE vs the Belicheats And the refs may be too much to overcome.

FU Schedule-Makers!!
 
C

ChitownPhins28

Club Member
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
1,474
Reaction score
1,321
Age
50
Location
Aurora IL
I think the Dolphins have a more talented roster and will be a better team very soon...just maybe not next Sunday.
Being wrong on this would be awesome.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom