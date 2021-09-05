Week 1 is NE's only chance to beat Miami

ChitownPhins28
Club Member
- Joined
- Dec 9, 2019
- Messages
- 1,474
- Reaction score
- 1,321
- Age
- 50
- Location
- Aurora IL
And they still might not.
Week 1 is when the Dolphins may be most vulnerable. We need to get the rust and inexperience (new players and rookies) worked out and playing in NE vs the Belicheats And the refs may be too much to overcome.
FU Schedule-Makers!!
Week 1 is when the Dolphins may be most vulnerable. We need to get the rust and inexperience (new players and rookies) worked out and playing in NE vs the Belicheats And the refs may be too much to overcome.
FU Schedule-Makers!!