Week 1 Power Rankings for Miami

Mach2 said: I feel ya, but from a "neutral" perspective, not only did we have a big turnover (both players and staff), we have a lot of rookies, and a very young team overall. Click to expand...

This.I'd certainly have us slotted somewhere in the 20's with the expectation that we are building towards something. Our ranking literally doesn't matter, our arrow is whats important.Our arrow is pointing straight up. The Jets couldn't say that, or a lot of other teams huddled around our "ranking". I wouldn't trade our roster for Buffalo or NE's.I'm viewing 2020 as two parts, Pre-Tua and Tua. The Pre-Tua team I expect to look at a lot more like the 2019 team than what I expect the 2021 Tua lead team to look like. There are going to be a lot of hiccups, a lot of mistakes (but not penalties), a lot of generally learning. Like Mach said, we have a lot of new players, similarly to last year and without the benefit of a normal off season to teach. The big difference in 2020 is that the new players have talent where as last year's team really didn't.I am not about to be upset if we end up 5-11, with a 1-7 start by RF and a 4-4 finish with Tua. The 2020 draft is/was the most important draft for our franchise in decades, the 2021 will be the second most important. I'll take the 3rd or 4th pick next year as this team really needs more cheap, young talent.