Week 1 Power Rankings for Miami

The Goat

The Goat

Escape Goat
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 16, 2003
Messages
8,530
Reaction score
7,965
Age
50
Location
Long Pond, PA
Yes, I know they don't really mean anything...but it's not like this thread is going to clog things up. There are threads on this page that haven't been commented on since last week.

Anyway:

NFL.COM: 27
ESPN: 28
Yahoo Sports: 25
CBS Sports: 28
SI.com: 26
USA Today: 25
Bleacher Report: 24

Average of just over 26.
 
A

AMakados10

Scout Team
Joined
Jun 20, 2019
Messages
174
Reaction score
196
Age
37
Location
Florida
Sounds right to start.

On one hand, I want to be excited about the good ball the second half of the season and the new players we brought in..

On the other hand, we were only a 5 win team with large coaching & player turnover. That's not usually a recipe for success.

I have no idea how the season will play out. It'll be interesting to see how Joe Burrow does and if he has success, how that may put pressure on the Fins to play Tua early.
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
5,133
Reaction score
5,110
Location
Allentown, Pa
Mach2 said:
I feel ya, but from a "neutral" perspective, not only did we have a big turnover (both players and staff), we have a lot of rookies, and a very young team overall.
Click to expand...

This.

I'd certainly have us slotted somewhere in the 20's with the expectation that we are building towards something. Our ranking literally doesn't matter, our arrow is whats important.

Our arrow is pointing straight up. The Jets couldn't say that, or a lot of other teams huddled around our "ranking". I wouldn't trade our roster for Buffalo or NE's.

I'm viewing 2020 as two parts, Pre-Tua and Tua. The Pre-Tua team I expect to look at a lot more like the 2019 team than what I expect the 2021 Tua lead team to look like. There are going to be a lot of hiccups, a lot of mistakes (but not penalties), a lot of generally learning. Like Mach said, we have a lot of new players, similarly to last year and without the benefit of a normal off season to teach. The big difference in 2020 is that the new players have talent where as last year's team really didn't.

I am not about to be upset if we end up 5-11, with a 1-7 start by RF and a 4-4 finish with Tua. The 2020 draft is/was the most important draft for our franchise in decades, the 2021 will be the second most important. I'll take the 3rd or 4th pick next year as this team really needs more cheap, young talent.
 
Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Feb 25, 2003
Messages
1,668
Reaction score
994
Age
52
Location
East Petersburg, PA
They could have us at 32 for all I care. Great points by posters above. It's where we are going, not where we are Power Ranked before the season starts.
I have a feeling come December no one is going to be taking us lightly.
 
traptses

traptses

Starter
Joined
Jan 20, 2008
Messages
1,730
Reaction score
1,107
Location
Albany, NY
Every year, we complain about where we are ranked... and every year, we prove the rankings right. Until we see differently, I can’t argue the ranking
 
F

ForksPhin

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 28, 2006
Messages
2,723
Reaction score
1,950
Momentum rarely seems to carry over from one season to the next, so I don’t put much stock in the 5-4 finish to 2019. There’s been so much roster turnover. But I do think it was evidence that we have a solid head coach. That solid head coach now has an upgraded roster. So let’s see what happens.

I can see .500 on the horizon...
 
