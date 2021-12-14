Week 15, who to root for?

I’ve just had a look at some of the upcoming fixtures and yesssssssir



Stealers

Broncos

Browns

Raiders

Bungles

Colts



Their fixtures are all crazy tough snd they all play each other pretty much, I’m not sure it makes a difference rooting for any of these teams now they’ll all take W’s off each other. It’ll come down to the wire if we’re still in it. If we beat jests snd saints boy it’s gonna be a great last 2 weeks with all this jibe going on



The NFC man what a snooze