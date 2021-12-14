 Week 15, who to root for? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Week 15, who to root for?

BahamaFinFan78

BahamaFinFan78

Starter
Joined
Jul 18, 2010
Messages
4,710
Reaction score
2,661
Other than our own, games that should interest us:
Chief vs Chargers
Raiders vs Browns
Patriots vs Colts
Titans vs Steelers
Panthers vs Bills
Bengals vs Broncos
Packers vs Ravens
So who winning is better for us. Obviously, Chiefs, Pats, Titans, Panthers and Packers. What do you think about the AFC North? I would prefer Baltimore in the Wildcard spot as we have the tiebreaker over them. Should we want Bengals and Browns to win? How do you feel?
 
G

Geiger.k

Club Member
Joined
Dec 1, 2015
Messages
48
Reaction score
85
I think straight down that left column. Unless we think there’s the chance the pats can drop a couple more and we tie with them at 10-7 and take the AFCE. But idk if that’s more risky than them knocking the colts down.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
8,026
Reaction score
14,563
Age
68
Location
Miami
I’m rooting for the Dolphins. I don’t root for or against other teams unless they are playing the Dolphins. The Dolphins will either make the playoffs or they won’t. Me worrying about what the other teams are doing is just a waste of my time.
 
R

RMLogic

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 4, 2018
Messages
767
Reaction score
891
Age
67
Location
Mansfield, Ohio
The Colts losing is the most important one. The Chargers and Bills are almost locks to be the first 2 wild cards.
The Fins need teams to lose that have the head to head tie breaker that has a better record right now. Thats the Colts.
The Raiders should not be a factor unless they pull a miracle and start playing better but they have a brutal schedule.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Babblefish In & Towel In Hand!
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
13,889
Reaction score
35,801
Location
Land of Loco!
1972forever said:
I’m rooting for the Dolphins. I don’t root for or against other teams unless they are playing the Dolphins. The Dolphins will either make the playoffs or they won’t. Me worrying about what the other teams are doing is just a waste of my time.
Click to expand...
Thank you for sucking all of the fun from the room....
 
R

Rowdy1972

Starter
Joined
Sep 16, 2018
Messages
2,060
Reaction score
1,903
Age
31
Location
Florida
1972forever said:
I’m rooting for the Dolphins. I don’t root for or against other teams unless they are playing the Dolphins. The Dolphins will either make the playoffs or they won’t. Me worrying about what the other teams are doing is just a waste of my time.
Click to expand...
I think its fun to have a rooting interest in all these games. Even if it doesn't really matter if the dolphins dont win haha
 
G

GrieseMarinoTua

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 1, 2019
Messages
1,317
Reaction score
1,563
Age
48
Location
London England
I’ve just had a look at some of the upcoming fixtures and yesssssssir

Stealers
Broncos
Browns
Raiders
Bungles
Colts

Their fixtures are all crazy tough snd they all play each other pretty much, I’m not sure it makes a difference rooting for any of these teams now they’ll all take W’s off each other. It’ll come down to the wire if we’re still in it. If we beat jests snd saints boy it’s gonna be a great last 2 weeks with all this jibe going on

The NFC man what a snooze
 
