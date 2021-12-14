Week 15, who to root for?

BahamaFinFan78
Starter
Other than our own, games that should interest us:
Chief vs Chargers
Raiders vs Browns
Patriots vs Colts
Titans vs Steelers
Panthers vs Bills
Bengals vs Broncos
Packers vs Ravens
So who winning is better for us. Obviously, Chiefs, Pats, Titans, Panthers and Packers. What do you think about the AFC North? I would prefer Baltimore in the Wildcard spot as we have the tiebreaker over them. Should we want Bengals and Browns to win? How do you feel?
