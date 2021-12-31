WEEK 17 PLAYOFF SCENARIOS

Dolph N.Fan
Every AFC team in possession of playoff spot right now can clinch except Miami this week. For those still having hopes for the AFC East or not wanting the Patriots to make the playoffs:
#1.Kansas City Chiefs -- Clinched AFC West division title
#2.Tennessee Titans- clinches AFC South division title with:
#4.Buffalo Bills- Can't clinch the AFC East
Bills clinch playoff berth with:
#5.Indianapolis Colts- clinch playoff berth with:
#6.New England Cheatriots- clinch playoff berth with:
There's a good chance NE makes the playoffs this week, they may not be going all out Week 18 against miami even if the division is still up for grabs unless they prefer to host IND in round one instead of going to BUF/CIN.
