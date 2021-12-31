 WEEK 17 PLAYOFF SCENARIOS | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

WEEK 17 PLAYOFF SCENARIOS

Every AFC team in possession of playoff spot right now can clinch except Miami this week. For those still having hopes for the AFC East or not wanting the Patriots to make the playoffs:



#1.Kansas City Chiefs -- Clinched AFC West division title

#2.Tennessee Titans- clinches AFC South division title with:
  1. TEN win OR
  2. IND loss OR
Titans can also clinch a playoff spot even with a loss if:
  1. Chargers & Ravens both lose OR
  2. Chargers & Patriots both lose OR
  3. Patriots & Ravens both lose
#3.Cincinnati Bengals- clinches AFC North division title with:
  1. CIN win
Bengals can only clinch a playoff spot with a loss via several ties.

#4.Buffalo Bills- Can't clinch the AFC East

Bills clinch playoff berth with:
  1. BUF win + BAL loss OR
  2. BUF win + LAC loss + LV loss
Bills can't clinch anything with a loss

#5.Indianapolis Colts- clinch playoff berth with:
  1. IND win
Colts can't clinch anything with a loss

#6.New England Cheatriots- clinch playoff berth with:
  1. NE win + MIA loss OR
  2. NE win + LV loss
Cheatriots can only clinch a playoff spot with a loss via several ties.

There's a good chance NE makes the playoffs this week, they may not be going all out Week 18 against miami even if the division is still up for grabs unless they prefer to host IND in round one instead of going to BUF/CIN.
 
