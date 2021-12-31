WEEK 17 PLAYOFF SCENARIOS

AFC

Kansas City

Chiefs

Tennessee

Titans

TEN win OR IND loss OR

Titans

Chargers & Ravens both lose OR Chargers & Patriots both lose OR Patriots & Ravens both lose

Cincinnati

Bengals-

CIN win

Bengals

Buffalo

Bills-

Bills

BUF win + BAL loss OR BUF win + LAC loss + LV loss

Bills

Indianapolis

Colts

IND win

Colts

New England

Cheatriots

NE win + MIA loss OR NE win + LV loss

Cheatriots

Everyteam in possession of playoff spot right now can clinch except Miami this week. For those still having hopes for the AFC East or not wanting the Patriots to make the playoffs:#1.-- Clinched AFC West division title#2.- clinches AFC South division title with:can also clinch a playoff spot even with a loss if:#3.clinches AFC North division title with:can only clinch a playoff spot with a loss via several ties.#4.Can't clinch the AFC Eastclinch playoff berth with:can't clinch anything with a loss#5.- clinch playoff berth with:can't clinch anything with a loss#6.- clinch playoff berth with:can only clinch a playoff spot with a loss via several ties.There's a good chance NE makes the playoffs this week, they may not be going all out Week 18 against miami even if the division is still up for grabs unless they prefer to host IND in round one instead of going to BUF/CIN.