Week 18 game times

danstilldaman
Super Donator
Club Member
Dolphins vs Jets Week 18 schedule announced
The NFL has announced the Week 18 schedule, including the Miami Dolphins at New York Jets game.
www.thephinsider.com
I read Fox @ 3:25 cstThe Broncos/Chiefs game is on at the same time. That should be fun. It doesn't say what network that game is on though.
This has to be the first time an East coast team has had a 4:00 game 3 weeks in a row.
That's the Dolphins game. ESPN.com doesn't have the network listed for the KC/Denver game.I read Fox @ 3:25 cst
My bad that game is CBSThat's the Dolphins game. ESPN.com doesn't have the network listed for the KC/Denver game.
They can't put the Chiefs Broncos game on Saturday since its possible that would make the Dolphins and Bengals games meaningless.I can’t believe they put the Browns/Ravens game on Saturday. I know the Ravens need to win to clinch the AFC North but that is a bad matchup. I would have swapped that game for the Chiefs/Broncos game.