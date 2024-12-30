Week 18 game times

Ryan1973 said: I can’t believe they put the Browns/Ravens game on Saturday. I know the Ravens need to win to clinch the AFC North but that is a bad matchup. I would have swapped that game for the Chiefs/Broncos game. Click to expand...

They can't put the Chiefs Broncos game on Saturday since its possible that would make the Dolphins and Bengals games meaningless.I think since the Ravens and Steelers played on Christmas and the Bengals played on Saturday is the reason they chose those as the Saturday games.Lamar Jackson is good for ratings so that could be another reason they chose the Ravens for the early Saturday game.The Bengals Steelers game is meaningful to both. The Bengals need to win to keep their season alive and the Steelers need to win to secure the 5 seed which is huge because its the difference between going to Houston or most likely Baltimore if the Ravens win earlier in the day which of course they will.