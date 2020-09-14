Week 2 - Home to the Bills

Ok we looked a bit **** against the Pats (with some positives) but that was to be expected. I have said all offseason thats the Pats will always be competitive while Palpatine is in charge.On to Week 2. Unfortunately I think we are about to run into a buzz saw. The bills are a tough team, with a very good HC and a scary D. Whilst I have never been convinced by Josh Allen, he looked good yesterday - even if it was the Jets.I honestly think this will be one of our toughest games of the season. Could be a bit grim to be honest - I wouldn't count on the reemergence of Fitzmagic; especially if our already weak WR group is missing Parker.On the brightside? Tua is going to look fecking awesome on the sideline