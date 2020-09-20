Week 2 reaction thread

I'm very glad that Fitz didn't look out of his depth today, was starting to worry Tua would be rushed into the lineup.

Very happy that Gesicki finally looks like a true big play TE.

Very concerned that a week after getting gashed by the run, our D forgot how to defend long passes

The Bills scored 30 points and won but if I was @BillsFanInPeace? there was a lot today that I would be mad at. Allen had some great moments, but also killed atleast 3 drives with inaccurate passes and the much vaunted Bills D looked extremely soft at times.
 
The jags look a much tougher team than many expected. If we don't win next week we probably start 0-4
 
  • 500 plus yards given up
  • Josh Allen is not an accurate QB
  • Offense is about as innovative as a bowl of steamed rice
  • Tua is going to like Gesicki and Parker... and maybe Williams
  • Looks like they botched the power back situation this offseason
  • Christian Wilkins does a lot of talking after he's blown 3 yards off the line, he's going to have a costly personal foul penalty at some point this season with the way this is going.
  • Pass rush has been lacking and we spent a lot of money on it this offseason.
  • Line is looking alright, Jesse Davis got punked a few times today.
  • Flores better get the defense corrected or he's going to enter Gase territory as an exposed guru
 
Our offensive line is leaps and bounds better than the farce we had there last year. We couldn't have ever considered turning the keys over to Tua behind last year's line.
 
A lot of bad in a game that only ended up a 3-pt. loss. I'm not sure whether to be encouraged or disappointed at that.

We still are light years away from being a good team because of our lack of ability at the point of attack. We have no pass rush, and, because of that, even average QBs have all day to find someone open. That dictates so much of what you do defensively, but also how you have to do things from the offensive perspective and even the kicking game. Complementary football can't be played when one area is so woefully underperforming.

I look at all the tackles the Bills broke, all the times our defenders got washed out by blocks ... are we that untalented or do we have the weakest players in the NFL?

I guess it's two games into a season with a lot of new and young guys with an abbreviated preseason. Maybe that's all it is. I'm not going to jump out the basement window yet, but I need to see something more substantial than I've watched these first two weeks to be encouraged that we're moving in the right direction. I already had some questions about some of the free agent signings, draft picks and transactions; more of these players need to show something, IMO, to justify their being here and to justify Grier's position as personnel decision-maker.
 
My reaction is that Justin f*cking Herbert is playing football right now, while Tua is stuck on the sidelines.
 
I couldn't pay full attention to the game. What was going on with the safety help today? On the last play it was easy to see McCain blew it, but for most of the game I couldn't really tell if they were blowing their assignments or if we were just playing them in random places all game. They absolutely killed us on those deep crosses.
 
