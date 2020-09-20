Week 2 reaction thread

A lot of bad in a game that only ended up a 3-pt. loss. I'm not sure whether to be encouraged or disappointed at that.



We still are light years away from being a good team because of our lack of ability at the point of attack. We have no pass rush, and, because of that, even average QBs have all day to find someone open. That dictates so much of what you do defensively, but also how you have to do things from the offensive perspective and even the kicking game. Complementary football can't be played when one area is so woefully underperforming.



I look at all the tackles the Bills broke, all the times our defenders got washed out by blocks ... are we that untalented or do we have the weakest players in the NFL?



I guess it's two games into a season with a lot of new and young guys with an abbreviated preseason. Maybe that's all it is. I'm not going to jump out the basement window yet, but I need to see something more substantial than I've watched these first two weeks to be encouraged that we're moving in the right direction. I already had some questions about some of the free agent signings, draft picks and transactions; more of these players need to show something, IMO, to justify their being here and to justify Grier's position as personnel decision-maker.