Weekly updated PFF player rankings

Through the Saints game:



Tagovailoa, QB: 71.6 (23 of 37). Note that the middle of the pack is exceptionally close this year -- Tua's rating has dropped some the past two weeks but when he was in the high 70s he was in the top ten. Also to be noted the ratings do not adjust for line play in front of a player.



WR:

Ford 73.2 (not enough snaps to qualify)

Hollins 59.1 (106 out of 130)

Williams 59.2 (not enough snaps)

Wilson 59.7 (100 out of 130)

Parker 73.7 (32 out of 130)

Waddle 81.4 (11 out fo 130)



TE:

Gesecki 69.6 (19 out of 74)

Smythe 58.8 (53 out of 74)

Shaheen 60.1 (51 out of 74)

Hunter Long (FWIW) 46.6



HB:

Gaskin 64.4 (44 out of 60)

Ahmed 56.6 (not enough snaps)

Brown 62.6

Lindsay 53.3 (majority of snaps were with Houston)

Johnson 75.0



C:

Deiter: 61.0 (26 out of 37)



G:

Kindley 59.7

Hunt 68.2 (24 out of 80)

Jackson 50.2 (74 out of 80)



T:

Davis 49.9 (80 out of 84)

Eichenberg 49.5 (81 out of 84)



Defense

CB:

Coleman 53.6 (102 out of 116)

By. Jones 65.9 (47 out of 116)

Howard 68.9 (31 out of 116)

Iggy (FWIW) 52.3

Needham 65 (52 out of 116)



S:

Br. Jones 59.5 (64 out of 91)

Rowe 70.7 (27 out of 91)

McCourty 72.1 (24 out of 91)

Holland 81.1 (8 out of 91)



LB:

Roberts 52.3 (41 out of 81)

Equavoen 61.2

Baker 59.3 (27 out of 81)



DT:

Sieler 81.9 (7th out of 129)

Davis 42.2 (125 out of 129)

Wilkins 86.1 (3rd out of 129)



Edge:

Van Ginkel 59.4 (83 out of 111)

Ogbah 80.5 (17 out of 111)

Phillips 52.8 (100 out of 111)



Punter:

Palardy 54.3 (27 out of 30)