Welcome back family!

​

Just wanted to say hello and welcome back as we get ready for hopefully a kick *** season. We are seeking your help and your kind donations to help the site achieve its monthly goal of $650.00. What ever you can spare is greatly appreciated during these times. It would be killer if we could get some new donators to help this month. It is a great time to join VIP as you get access to the forum, chat, and to know that your wonderful contribution helped keep the lights on and improvements alive and well.May you and your families stay well and safe!