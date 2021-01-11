 Welcome back long time members | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Welcome back long time members

Fin Fan in Cali

Fin Fan in Cali

Fins Up with Fire!
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 8, 2004
Messages
44,476
Reaction score
32,022
Age
56
Location
So Cal
We would like to welcome back the long time members back to Finheaven. Glad to have you back here at the site.:UP:

There have been lots of improvements as we recently upgraded the servers so that all can enjoy the site with great speed, especially on game day. We have Q&A's with past Miami Dolphin players in the Club 347 forum that has been revamped with great conversation and insight. Tonight we have Jay Fielder if you are interested in asking him a question, please sign up for Club 347 membership.

Welcome back. Please stay safe and well! :ffic:
 
circumstances

circumstances

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
9,975
Reaction score
12,011
people had been gone, and all returned at once?

were they living in a commune together?
 
