Welcome to the FinHeaven site awards for 2019

The 12th Annual Finheaven Awards process is underway, the nomination and voting process will begin shortly on Sunday January 19th
Without further ado let's get the ball rolling on a great 2020 for all of us.
The nominations portion will have Finheaven members selecting their top three choices for the year 2019 in each category.
Best poster, Lounge Champion and Man of the year will have five choices.
Any further choices after the designated limit will not count, so make your selections wisely. After a 7 day period, the nominations will be compiled and the top choices will advance to the voting process.
Each winner will receive a badge in their avatar area recognizing the category they won.
Here are the categories for the 12th Annual Finheaven Awards:
FinHeaven Man of the Year
Best Overall Poster
Best Political Forum Poster
Sports Authority (Other Sports/College Sports)
Rookie of the Year
Best VIP Poster
Lounge Champ
Best Draft Forum Poster
News Hound
Thread of the Year
The nomination threads and actual voting threads will appear below. Good luck everybody
